$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc (YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). Yelp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Yelp had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yelp to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $756,750.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,030 shares of company stock worth $1,561,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $338,987,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,274,593 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,710,000 after buying an additional 168,930 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,297,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.71 on Friday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.