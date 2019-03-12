-$0.07 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 91.72% and a negative return on equity of 523.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.97.

SQNS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,970. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,264,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,516,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 757,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

