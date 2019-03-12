-$0.08 EPS Expected for Rapid7 Inc (RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 586,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.14. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

In related news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 87,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $4,001,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,015. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after purchasing an additional 190,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,170,000 after purchasing an additional 190,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,289 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,076.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,140 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

