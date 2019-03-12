-$0.38 EPS Expected for Mongodb Inc (MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.37). Mongodb posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $109.97.

In related news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $2,164,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,332,440. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter worth $3,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mongodb by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 125,608 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mongodb by 84,001.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,087 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.