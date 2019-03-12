$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCP, Inc. (HCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HCP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HCP reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCP will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

HCP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 3,071,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,270. HCP has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of HCP by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in HCP by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

