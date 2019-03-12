$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.79 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

FOXF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $11,324,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $293,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,645 shares of company stock worth $11,942,931 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

