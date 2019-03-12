$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.65. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.12 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

HIIQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 581,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,764. The stock has a market cap of $645.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.81. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 6,500 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,666 shares of company stock worth $4,739,789 in the last three months. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,692,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 263,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

