$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.69. Netflix reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $315.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Netflix by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,619. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three reportable segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

