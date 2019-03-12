-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gogo Inc (GOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). The company had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

GOGO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 48,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,772. The company has a market cap of $426.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 277,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gogo by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Gogo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

