-$0.61 EPS Expected for Intelsat SA (I) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. Intelsat reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on I shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in I. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intelsat by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intelsat by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 409,549 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intelsat by 3,504.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 857,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 834,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 3,930,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,780. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.32.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

