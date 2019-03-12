$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. HD Supply posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $41,559,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,939.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,846,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after buying an additional 3,243,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in HD Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,692,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,084,000 after buying an additional 864,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in HD Supply by 780.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,302,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 3,814,025 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in HD Supply by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,120,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after buying an additional 727,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 25.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,894,000 after buying an additional 661,288 shares in the last quarter.

HDS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. 940,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,598. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

