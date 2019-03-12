$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventas, Inc. (VTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Ventas also posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

VTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,613. Ventas has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $4,363,503.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,084 shares of company stock worth $5,646,704. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.