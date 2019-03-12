$1.21 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $803.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.62 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 696,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,988,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,834 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 292,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,052. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.