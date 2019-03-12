1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.47

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 7706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.50 million. Analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $159,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,165.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,435 in the last three months. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

