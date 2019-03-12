$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Chimerix Inc (CMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) to post $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 million. Chimerix reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $6.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.23 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

