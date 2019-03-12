$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for J M Smucker Co (SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.91. J M Smucker posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, Director Timothy P. Smucker bought 11,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $1,080,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,956,605.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $94,570.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 347.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 10.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 46.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.