11,061 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (down from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,314.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,192.23. 636,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $819.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

