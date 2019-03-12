11,649 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $16,986,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,596,000. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,370,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 101,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 70,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $614.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,815. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

