11,935 Shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI) Acquired by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.07.

NYSE:CMI opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

In other Cummins news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,959 shares of company stock worth $4,076,508. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

