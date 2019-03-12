1,500 Shares in Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,653. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.31 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

