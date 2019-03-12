16,175 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 9,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $524,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

