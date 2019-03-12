$187.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cision Ltd (CISN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will post $187.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.73 million to $190.00 million. Cision reported sales of $179.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cision will report full year sales of $781.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.20 million to $788.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $829.65 million, with estimates ranging from $801.03 million to $860.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cision.

Get Cision alerts:

CISN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cision in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cision in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cision by 52.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cision in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cision in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CISN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 320,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,202. Cision has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cision (CISN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.