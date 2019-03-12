$20.74 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to announce sales of $20.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Recro Pharma posted sales of $19.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year sales of $84.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $89.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.44 million, with estimates ranging from $94.30 million to $171.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.58% and a negative net margin of 103.07%.

REPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.31. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

