21Vianet Group (VNET) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNET. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.32. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,371,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,615 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at $17,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 379.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

