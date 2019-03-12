24,500 Shares in Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,845,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novocure by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after acquiring an additional 476,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Novocure by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after acquiring an additional 476,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novocure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,592,000 after buying an additional 46,754 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Novocure by 14.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,527,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after buying an additional 433,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 15,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,160,468 shares of company stock worth $53,481,016. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $56.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

