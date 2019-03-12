25,081 Shares in Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Acquired by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,081 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.22% of Reliant Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

Shares of RBNC opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

