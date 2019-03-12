2,825 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

