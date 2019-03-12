28,547 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 109,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. INR Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,379. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/28547-shares-in-spdr-portfolio-large-cap-etf-splg-purchased-by-thoroughbred-financial-services-llc.html.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.