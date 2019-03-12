28,897 Shares in Corning Incorporated (GLW) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,217,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corning by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,028,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,800,000 after acquiring an additional 838,808 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,224,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,385,000 after acquiring an additional 450,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after acquiring an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corning by 3,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,625.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,767 shares of company stock worth $11,776,188. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 854,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,598. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

