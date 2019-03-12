2U (TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWOU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of 2U from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 2U to $88.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Get 2U alerts:

2U stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 0.66. 2U has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.