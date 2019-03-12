$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.49 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,641,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 57,486 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 37.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 320,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 61,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

