323 Shares in Cigna Corp (CI) Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.09.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,688. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $165.89. 26,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,814. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $162.42 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

