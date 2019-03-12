3,282 Shares in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $343,668.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,616.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,599. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $187.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

