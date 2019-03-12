3,871 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $493,441,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,062.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,804,229 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,559,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,686,000 after buying an additional 972,414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,505,000 after buying an additional 829,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 462,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,538,871.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

