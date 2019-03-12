434,253 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 434,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 5.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $18,544,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

MNA stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/434253-shares-in-iq-merger-arbitrage-etf-mna-acquired-by-abundance-wealth-counselors.html.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.