464 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Simon Property Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $175.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Mizuho downgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

