$487.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to announce sales of $487.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.90 million and the lowest is $477.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.37 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 1,462,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.80. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

