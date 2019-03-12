$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.26 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,152.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $57,846.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,216 shares of company stock worth $383,383 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $126.99.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

