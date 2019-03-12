$54.62 Million in Sales Expected for Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) will announce $54.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. Emerge Energy Services reported sales of $103.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full year sales of $326.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $334.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $292.26 million, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $357.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerge Energy Services.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMES. ValuEngine upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerge Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMES. HPS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 122.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMES traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,749. Emerge Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

