$57.82 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce sales of $57.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.45 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $48.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $242.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.89 million to $262.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $283.86 million, with estimates ranging from $275.33 million to $292.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 36.82% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,294,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 326,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

