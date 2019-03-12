606 Shares in Diageo plc (DEO) Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Diageo by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,560,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,395,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Diageo by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 547,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,663,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

