$67.28 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $67.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.90 million and the lowest is $62.66 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $77.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $250.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.29 million to $256.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.32 million, with estimates ranging from $287.24 million to $324.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 66.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

HLNE traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 426,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,932. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 790.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 366.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,370,000 after buying an additional 1,676,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 19.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

