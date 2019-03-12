$740,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioTime, Inc. (BTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) will post sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioTime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $850,000.00. BioTime posted sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTime will report full-year sales of $4.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.60 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $8.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioTime.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTX. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioTime in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioTime in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of BTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 12,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,315. BioTime has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

