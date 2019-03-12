8,520 Shares in KB Home (KBH) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2,537.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of KB Home by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 636,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603,291 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

