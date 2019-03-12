$998.40 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce sales of $998.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $995.00 million. Universal Forest Products posted sales of $993.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $988.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $24,130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after acquiring an additional 515,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,240,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 360,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 285,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 65.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

