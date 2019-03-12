Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400,507 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 15th total of 304,415 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $4.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
