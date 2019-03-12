Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400,507 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 15th total of 304,415 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/aberdeen-asia-pacific-income-fund-inc-fax-short-interest-update.html.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.