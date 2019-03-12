Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 40,353 Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 172,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,698,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMED opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

