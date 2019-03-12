Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Misonix, Inc. (MSON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Misonix worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Misonix by 1,487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Misonix by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Misonix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Misonix Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

