Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Receives $5.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of Accuray stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,160. Accuray has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $410.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.