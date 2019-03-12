Aditus (ADI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215,153.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Aditus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and COSS. Aditus has a market cap of $215,153.00 and $50,616.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aditus

Aditus launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

